Denham Springs Police Chief retiring this Summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Denham Springs Police Chief J. Shannon Womack will retire this Summer according to the Denham Springs Police Department.

Womack’s last day on the job will be July 25.

Chief Womack has been with the police department for almost 33 years. The mayor appointed him to serve as chief back in 2016.

“It’s been a great run and I’ve had a great career. I work in a great city, and I wish the city and the police department all the best,” said Womack to WAFB.

WAFB is told interviews for the position are already being conducted by a committee formed by Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry.

The mayor will appoint a new chief and the city council will have to confirm the hire.

