Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Denham Springs Police Chief retiring this Summer

Denham Springs Police Chief J. Shannon Womack will retire this Summer.
Denham Springs Police Chief J. Shannon Womack will retire this Summer.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Denham Springs Police Chief J. Shannon Womack will retire this Summer according to the Denham Springs Police Department.

Womack’s last day on the job will be July 25.

RELATED STORY:

Denham Springs City Council approves Shannon Womack as new police chief

Chief Womack has been with the police department for almost 33 years. The mayor appointed him to serve as chief back in 2016.

“It’s been a great run and I’ve had a great career. I work in a great city, and I wish the city and the police department all the best,” said Womack to WAFB.

WAFB is told interviews for the position are already being conducted by a committee formed by Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry.

The mayor will appoint a new chief and the city council will have to confirm the hire.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

Latest News

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair hosted a news conference to announce a temporary move to the...
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair moving to Ascension Parish
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Students at St. Gerard's private school gathered to pray for the kids who are beginning summer...
St. Gerard's prays against violence
U-High falls to Vandebilt Catholic in the Div. III State Championship.
High School Baseball Championship - U-High vs Vandebilt Catholic