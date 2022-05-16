Ask the Expert
Central Police responding to school bus wreck; minor injuries reported

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central Police Department is responding to a school bus wreck in the 18600 block of Greenwell Springs at Magnolia Bend.

EMS states that injuries are minor at this time and no one was transported to the hospital.

Expect partial lane closure and heavy traffic.

We will update this story once more information is provided.

