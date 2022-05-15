Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

WATCH: Sean Payton gives commencement address to Loyola graduates, including wife Skylene

By Olivia Vidal
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Saints coach Sean Payton on Saturday (May 14) gave an inspirational commencement address at Lakefront Arena to 2022 graduates of Loyola University.

Among the new graduates was Payton’s wife Skylene Montgomery, who returned to college after 15 years to complete her Masters of Sciences degree from the university’s nursing program.

“I’m so proud of you. I’m so amazed. I love you to pieces,” Payton told his wife from the podium.

Former Saints coach Sean Payton gave a commencement address Saturday (May 14) to Loyola...
Former Saints coach Sean Payton gave a commencement address Saturday (May 14) to Loyola University graduates, including his wife Skylene Montgomery.(WVUE-Fox 8)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
THE INVESTIGATORS: Man who confessed to streamed killing on Instagram released from prison weeks before attack

Latest News

Sean Payton gives commencement address to Loyola graduates, his wife included
Sean Payton gives commencement address to Loyola graduates, his wife included
BRFD investigating fire intentionally set at vacant home
Check out Sunday's lunar eclipse at a watch party by BREC
Check out Sunday's lunar eclipse at a watch party by BREC
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 15
Mainly dry Sunday, and Sunday night for eclipse