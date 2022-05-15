Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Police investigating shooting on Jackson Avenue

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a shooting in the 5600 block of Jackson Avenue, not far from Greenwell Springs Rd. Sun., May 15.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m.

A spokesman with BRPD says injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
THE INVESTIGATORS: Man who confessed to streamed killing on Instagram released from prison weeks before attack

Latest News

Former Saints coach Sean Payton gave a commencement address Saturday (May 14) to Loyola...
WATCH: Sean Payton gives commencement address to Loyola graduates, including wife Skylene
Sean Payton gives commencement address to Loyola graduates, his wife included
Sean Payton gives commencement address to Loyola graduates, his wife included
BRFD investigating fire intentionally set at vacant home
Check out Sunday's lunar eclipse at a watch party by BREC
Check out Sunday's lunar eclipse at a watch party by BREC