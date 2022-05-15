Police investigating shooting on Jackson Avenue
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a shooting in the 5600 block of Jackson Avenue, not far from Greenwell Springs Rd. Sun., May 15.
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m.
A spokesman with BRPD says injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time.
