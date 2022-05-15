Police investigating shooting on Jackson Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a shooting in the 5600 block of Jackson Avenue, not far from Greenwell Springs Rd. Sun., May 15.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m.

A spokesman with BRPD says injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.