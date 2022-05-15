Mainly dry Sunday, and Sunday night for eclipse

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday will be a bit hotter with highs near 90 under partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 15 (WAFB)

There is another slight chance of an isolated shower or storm in the area, mainly in the afternoon, but most of us stay dry.

Sunday night, the weather will cooperate for a cool celestial event, with the Super Flower Blood moon eclipse in full swing.

We’ll have mainly clear skies and no rain expected, but you’ll have to stay up late to watch it. The partial eclipse begins around 9:30 p.m. and the total eclipse starts at 10:29 p.m. Central time. It’s a super moon, combined with a total blood moon eclipse, so the moon may appear even bigger, brighter, and have a rusty orange hue during eclipse. Back to the weather, Monday through Friday look mainly hot and dry with highs in the lower 90s and more sun most of the work week.

The following weekend, we should see the next round of showers and storms.

