Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

FAA grounds pilots in failed midair plane swap stunt

FAA grounds pilots involved in failed pilot switch stunt. (SOURCE: RED BULL CONTENT POOL)
By CNN
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Remember the guys who tried to switch planes mid-flight in a stunt for Red Bull?

They’ve both been grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Stuntman Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington flew two planes about the Arizona desert last month.

They then pointed their planes at the ground. Their plan was to skydive from one plane to another, leaving each plane momentarily pilotless.

The whole thing was streamed live on Hulu, including the part where one of the planes spun out of control and crashed.

Both men are OK. However, they didn’t get the FAA’s approval to do the stunt, which is why the organization is cracking down.

They had to surrender their pilot certificates, and there could be a fine, too.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
THE INVESTIGATORS: Man who confessed to streamed killing on Instagram released from prison weeks before attack

Latest News

There are still a few more hours to enjoy the Baton Rouge Soul Festival downtown.
Last day of Soul Food Festival
More than 100 former Oak Grove faculty, staff, and students were able to go back to the school...
Oak Grove celebrates 25th anniversary
Baton Rouge police are investigating a shooting that took place around Sunday afternoon on...
Police investigating shooting on Jackson Avenue
The suspect accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, then locking himself inside his home...
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack