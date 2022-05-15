Ask the Expert
BRFD investigating fire intentionally set at vacant home

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a vacant house fire just after 4 a.m. Sun., May 15 in the 1700 block of North Acadian East.

According to officials, the fire was ruled as arson.

Crews arrived on scene to find the house completely engulfed in flames.

The home did not have utilities at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control before it spread to nearby homes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 225-389-2050.

