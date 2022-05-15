3 Ware Youth Detention Center escapees, security guard captured in Houston

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The search for three escaped juvenile inmates and a security guard has ended in Houston, Texas.

TyJuan Lafitte, 17, Jeremiah Durham, 17 , Na’Varaya Lane, 15 were taken into custody along with Ware Youth Detention guard Victoria Tune, 21.

Below is information from the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Shortly after midnight on May 15, 2022 all suspects were apprehended in Houston, Texas by the Houston Police Department’s (HPD) Midwest Crime Suppression Team.

In a joint effort by the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, the LA State Police Troop G Investigations Unit, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the LA Fusion Center and the Houston Police Department‘s Crime Suppression Team, the unoccupied getaway car driven by Victoria Tune was located in the parking lot of a Houston motel where it was kept under surveillance by HPD for several hours.

Eventually all four suspects, being driven by one of the suspect’s relatives, returned to the vehicle where they were surrounded and taken into custody by HPD’s Crime Suppression Team. All suspects will be extradited back to Louisiana where they will face additional charges reference the escape.

Tune now faces three counts of accessory to simple escape.

Each teen was in Ware Detention Center for various felony crimes:

TyJuan Lafitte, 17, of Caddo Parish for attempted first-degree murder

Jeremiah Durham, 17, of Bossier Parish for armed robbery

Na’Varaya Lane, 15, of DeSoto Parish for attempted second-degree murder

Just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Ware Youth Center regarding three escapees.

“Oncoming day shift employees discovered that three male juvenile residents, with help from a female WYC security guard, had escaped the juvenile detention facility approximately four hours earlier,” posted the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

UPDATE: ALL FOUR SUSPECTS ARE NOW IN CUSTODY (see new Facebook post). Thank you! Press Release Red River Parish... Posted by Red River Parish Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 14, 2022

Video surveillance captured Tune driving the three teens from the detention center in a white 2010 Pontiac G6, with a missing bumper.

