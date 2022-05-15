Ask the Expert
3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence

The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate overnight shootings in which a 17-year-old boy and two men in their 20s died.

The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks took on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA playoffs series.

Those shootings led authorities to impose an 11 p.m. curfew on Saturday and Sunday and led the Bucks to cancel a fan watch party for Sunday afternoon’s decisive Game 7.

