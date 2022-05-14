Person seriously injured Saturday afternoon in shooting on W. Chalfont

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting on West Chalfont Drive, near Florida Boulevard.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 in the 500 block of W. Chalfont Drive.

Deputies have a perimeter set up, and they are working to get the suspected shooter out of his residence, said an EBRSO spokesperson.

Officials say one person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

