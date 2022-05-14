Now someone has stolen an Orleans Parish Levee District Police unit, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s no secret that law enforcement officers in New Orleans have been struggling with rising crime and dwindling manpower for some time. But now they’re even having to contend with thieves taking their police vehicles.

A marked unit belonging to the Orleans Levee District’s police force was stolen early Saturday (May 14) from the agency’s headquarters in the 6900 block of Franklin Avenue near Lake Oaks Park, according to a bulletin from the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD is asking the public’s help locating the stolen police SUV, but provided scant details about how it was taken or by whom.

The unit -- a white 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe -- was stolen from the Levee District’s police lot at approximately 8 a.m., the NOPD said. The vehicle was bearing Louisiana public license plate 274608, and will have “heavy front-end damage and a missing passenger side mirror.”

An NOPD spokesperson did not know whether the vehicle had been left unoccupied and running or was stolen some other way. The spokesperson also did not know what caused the damage to the stolen vehicle or whether it struck other Levee District vehicles during the escape. There was no description of a suspect or suspects for the brazen crime provided, but the spokesperson said no injuries were reported in the incident.

The NOPD said the Orleans Parish Levee District will not effect any traffic stops Saturday while the marked unit is missing. Anyone signaled to pull over by an Orleans Levee District police vehicle should immediately call 911, the spokesperson said.

Anyone spotting the stolen police unit is asked to call the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

