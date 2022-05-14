Ask the Expert
Multiple Louisianans killed in northwest Arkansas crash

The victims were all from southeast Louisiana.
No word on charges at this time.
No word on charges at this time.
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Three people are dead and six injured following a crash in the Ozarks.

Dispatchers got the call just after 6 p.m. on May, 12. The crash took place on Interstate 40 west at mile marker 21 in Crawford County, Arkansas. The weather was clear and the roads were dry.

The Arkansas Department of Safety’s initial narrative on the incident claims that a pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40. A group of six motorcycles was traveling west in the left lane when the pickup struck motorcyclists.

Deceased:

  • Patricia Lemar, 44, of Slidell, La.
  • Leonard Lemar, Jr., 46, of Slidell La.
  • Malinda Shano, 50, Terryton, La.

Injured:

  • Jennifer Couvillion, 42 of Lafitte, La.
  • Robert Day, 44, of Gretna, La.
  • Larry Alexie, 48, of Lafitte, La.
  • Derrick Reynolds, 49, of Slidell, La.

Ark. Department of Public Safety identified the driver as Ivan Santos, 29, of Norman, Oklahoma. Santos and his passenger were injured.

No word on charges at this time.

