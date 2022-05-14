Family honors memory of Sherell Weston

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family members are honoring the memory of a Baton Rouge woman who was hit and killed on April 30 after a driver allegedly sped through a red light and hit her.

The family of Sherell Weston, 49, put up a cross at the corner of Fuqua Street and Scenic Highway, which is where she took her last breaths.

Sherell Weston

Police say the suspect, Darrien Rogers, led law enforcement on a massive chase, including speeding more than 120 miles per hour through a red light and crashing into Weston, which eventually led to her death.

The cross has Weston’s picture and a few words on it.

Weston was about to celebrate her 50th birthday next month, and she had a dream of opening her own funeral home.

