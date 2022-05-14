Ask the Expert
Check out the lunar eclipse at Highland Road Park Observatory this weekend

Blood moon
Blood moon(wsaw)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a chance for you to experience the total eclipse of the moon up close and personal this weekend.

BREC and the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society will host a viewing party for the general public Sun., May 15 at the Highland Road Park Observatory (HPRO).

The event begins Sunday evening and ends Monday morning. 

NASA: Total lunar eclipse happening over weekend

Moonrise is at 7:38 p.m. while sunset is 7:52 p.m. The eclipse begins at about 8:30 p.m.

Organizers say HRPO will remain open, weather permitting, for six hours, through 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

CLICK HERE for more information or call 225-768-9948.

The viewing event is free.

While in the constellation Libra, the Moon will enter the Earth’s shadow, becoming darker and darker. The actual color of the Moon during a total eclipse can range from dark brown to red to bright orange to yellow, depending on the current state of the Earth’s atmosphere.

