Catalytic converter theft ring leads to 3 arrests, over 2 dozen parts stolen, deputies say

Darius Smith, Kenya Randall, and Terrance Mundy were identified as suspects in the investigation that began April 29, 2022.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were arrested Fri., May 13 after a weeks-long investigation into over two dozen catalytic converter thefts committed by the same suspects, according to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Darius Smith, Kenya Randall, and Terrance Mundy were identified as suspects in the investigation that began April 29, 2022.

Kenya Randall (left); Darius Smith (middle); Terrance Mundy (right)(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Officials say the suspects targeted cars parked at homes and businesses across East Baton Rouge Parish.

Detectives report they collected video surveillance that showed the suspects and a suspect vehicle at multiple locations and in several different jurisdictions in Louisiana.

Most of the thefts happened between midnight and 6 a.m. on different nights from April 29 until May 10 in Woodbridge, Briar Place, Industriplex, Glen Oaks, Long Farm, Sherwood Commons and the Jefferson/Airline area, according to EBRSO.

On Friday morning, EBRSO larceny detectives located the suspect vehicle at Airline Highway and Prescott Road.

While searching the car, detectives located several catalytic converters that were stolen a few hours earlier in Alexandra, La.

The suspects were linked to cases under investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Alexandria Police Department.

Darius Smith from Cottonport, La. is facing 25 counts of theft and 1 count of unauthorized entry of a business.

Kenya Randall from Bunkie, La. is facing 25 counts of theft and 1 count of unauthorized entry of a business

Terrance Mundy from from Bunkie, La. is facing 25 counts of theft and 1 count of unauthorized entry of a business.

Smith, Randall and Mundy were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

