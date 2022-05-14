Baton Rouge man killed in single vehicle crash on LA 988

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a single car crash in West Baton Rouge Parish around 2 a.m. Sat., May 14, according to Louisiana State Police.

A spokesman with LSP says Troopers responded to the crash on LA 988, south of Addis.

Woodrow Vaughn Jr., 34, of Baton Rouge, died in the accident.

Vaughn was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe north on LA 988 when the car traveled off the road.

The car crashed into a ditch and hit a utility pole before flipping over.

State Police say Vaughn was unrestrained at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples will be submitted for scientific analysis.

