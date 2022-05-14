Arrest made in hotel arson on N. Harrell’s Ferry Road after man left trash on cooktop burner

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say a man has been arrested after sparking a fire at a hotel on N. Harrell’s Ferry Road Fri., May 13.

Lorenzo Coleman is facing aggravated arson charges in connection to the incident.

Just before 8 p.m., investigators responded to Woodspring Suites Hotel located at 11544 N. Harrell’s Ferry Road after reports of a fire.

Baton Rouge Police also responded to the scene due to a fire in a room occupied by Coleman.

BRFD says there was trash placed on a small cooktop burner in the room. The burners were turned on and the knobs were removed.

Coleman then left the hotel on foot. When he returned and tried to get into the building, hotel management notified investigators.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

Coleman was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

At the time of the booking, authorities say Coleman had a fugitive warrant out of Washington State and was also booked on that warrant.

The hotel had 92 rooms occupied at the time of the fire.

