Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Arrest made in hotel arson on N. Harrell’s Ferry Road after man left trash on cooktop burner

Lorenzo Coleman
Lorenzo Coleman(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say a man has been arrested after sparking a fire at a hotel on N. Harrell’s Ferry Road Fri., May 13.

Lorenzo Coleman is facing aggravated arson charges in connection to the incident.

Just before 8 p.m., investigators responded to Woodspring Suites Hotel located at 11544 N. Harrell’s Ferry Road after reports of a fire.

Baton Rouge Police also responded to the scene due to a fire in a room occupied by Coleman.

BRFD says there was trash placed on a small cooktop burner in the room. The burners were turned on and the knobs were removed.

Coleman then left the hotel on foot. When he returned and tried to get into the building, hotel management notified investigators.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

Coleman was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

At the time of the booking, authorities say Coleman had a fugitive warrant out of Washington State and was also booked on that warrant.

The hotel had 92 rooms occupied at the time of the fire.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 14
Another round of storms expected
Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Rodrick Thompson Jr.
18-year-old dead from apparent drowning in pond in Denham Springs, LPSO says