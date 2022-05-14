Ask the Expert
Another round of storms expected

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of mainly afternoon and early evening storms with highs again in the upper 80s. There is a level one marginal threat for severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 14
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 14(WAFB)

The primary concern will be damaging winds, but there will also be heavy downpours, lightning, and a chance of small hail.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 14
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 14(WAFB)

Rain chances drop overnight. On Sunday, rain chances will be low, but not zero, with about a 20% chance of isolated showers, highs warm near 90.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 14
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 14(WAFB)

Another noteworthy event, will be a total Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Sunday night into Monday morning, and it will also be a supermoon. It’s called the “Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse”.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 14
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 14(WAFB)

As for the extended forecast, we’ll have mainly dry weather Monday through Friday of next week with highs in the lower 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 14
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 14(WAFB)

