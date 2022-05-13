Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Weigh in on potential site of new Mississippi River bridge

File photo of the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge, La.
File photo of the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge, La.(Source: Nick Gremillion)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Time is ticking for residents to weigh in on where the potential site of a new Mississippi River bridge should be.

A new bridge is proposed south of metro Baton Rouge connecting LA 1 and LA 30.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development along with the Capital Area Road and Bridge District is asking for ideas, concerns and comments on potential alternatives to consider.

The project team will review suggestions and feedback during the screening process to select preliminary alternatives that will move forward.

The online survey to give input on 10 potential sites will close Fri., May 13.

CLICK HERE TO COMPLETE THE SURVEY.

For more information on the project, click here.

RELATED STORIES
Open house events for new Mississippi River bridge begin Monday
Search for potential sites for new Mississippi River Bridge down to 10; Public meetings set to start late April
Mississippi River bridge project hits roadblock after lawmakers vote to divert money

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 13
Storms a good bet over the next couple of days
Friends and family mourn the loss of Southern freshman cheerleader Arlana Miller.
Southern University still mourning after cheerleader dies by suicide, sparks conversation of mental health
Louisiana House of Representatives
State rep. asks to put abortion bill back on calendar; no vote made
Students protest on displaced school district employees.
EBR teachers, parents protest on displaced school district employees