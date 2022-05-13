Weigh in on potential site of new Mississippi River bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Time is ticking for residents to weigh in on where the potential site of a new Mississippi River bridge should be.

A new bridge is proposed south of metro Baton Rouge connecting LA 1 and LA 30.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development along with the Capital Area Road and Bridge District is asking for ideas, concerns and comments on potential alternatives to consider.

The project team will review suggestions and feedback during the screening process to select preliminary alternatives that will move forward.

The online survey to give input on 10 potential sites will close Fri., May 13.

