Suspect arrested on battery charges after beating young man, police say

Edmond Revelle, 20
Edmond Revelle, 20(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a suspect has been arrested after he allegedly beat a young man, sending him to the hospital in critical condition.

BRPD arrested Edmond Revelle, 20, for gravely injuring an 18-year-old male Sun., May 8 just after 2 a.m.

The incident happened at a church located at 2139 Nebraska Street.

Police say Revelle hit the victim with his fist as the victim “attempted to deescalate an incident” in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to authorities.

Revelle was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree battery.

Police say Revelle’s arrest charge was changed prior to being booked.

