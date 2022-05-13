Students treated after possibly ingesting unknown substance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First responders said they rushed to a Baton Rouge charter school after reports that multiple students had changes in behavior after they ingested a questionable substance on Friday, May 13.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it responded to Democracy Prep, a K-8 school on Prescott Road, around 1 p.m.

Emergency officials state that they received a 911 call at 12:45 p.m. stating multiple students possibly ingested some type of drugs. They responded with five units and six students were evaluated all are in stable condition and were turned over to family or back to school faculty. One was transported in a condition not considered life-threatening and was stable.

The school’s executive director released the following statement:

“This morning one of our scholars alerted us that they believed a student had passed out edibles assumed to be a controlled substance to other students,” said Jalynn Jones, executive director of Democracy Prep Baton Rouge. “As soon as we heard this information, we immediately contacted EMS, the police, and reached out to the parents of the students affected. This is an unfolding situation and everyone is cooperating fully with the investigation. There is nothing we take more seriously than the health and wellbeing of our students and we want to thank the authorities and particularly EMS for responding within minutes to the school. At this time we understand that all of the affected students are in stable condition and are being reunited with their parents.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.