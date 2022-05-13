Storms a good bet over the next couple of days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As expected, high pressure has finally weakened and opened the door for better rain chances around the area. Additional rounds of showers and t-storms are expected today, with rain chances around 70%. A few strong storms remain possible and the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) maintains a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather area-wide. Damaging winds are the primary concern in any stronger storms, but hail is also possible. The weakening high and better rain chances should keep today’s highs in the mid 80s.

The biggest question mark with today’s rain chances relates to the timing. A few showers and t-storms will be possible through the morning, with increasing storm chances during the afternoon.

Some guidance indicates our greatest rain coverage may hold off until late afternoon and early evening.

With that in mind, pack some rain gear if you’re planning on going to the LSU Baseball game versus Ole Miss tonight.

Little change is expected in our weather on Saturday as we remain situated between an area of low pressure to our east and a trough to our west. A ‘weakness’ in the atmosphere between those two features equates to another day of good rain chances, with a 60% chance of showers and t-storms in the forecast. With the storms continuing to track north-to-south, a few strong storms will remain possible, although the SPC has decided not to post any severe weather threat for now. Highs will once again be held in the upper 80s by the clouds and rainfall. If you’re heading downtown for the Soul Food Festival, grab an umbrella and keep an eye on Interactive Radar in our First Alert Weather App.

The pattern begins to see a fairly quick transition back to hot and drier conditions by Sunday. A new building ridge of high pressure will be the source of this latest run of summer-like conditions. Isolated showers and t-storms are still possible on Sunday, but it looks like just about all of next week will stay dry. Highs rebound to near 90° on Sunday and into the low 90s throughout next week.

