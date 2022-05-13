State rep. asks to put abortion bill back on calendar; no vote made

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a short debate in the Louisiana House of Representatives, the author of a bill to charge a woman with murder if she gets an abortion asked to put it back on the calendar.

No vote was made on HB813 by Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a formal statement on his opinion on Wednesday and his intention to veto the bill if it makes it to his desk.

My Catholic Christian faith teaches me to be pro-life. But HB 813 is not a pro-life bill. Working together, we can create a Louisiana that values life and supports women, children and families. HB 813’s proposals are not the way to do that here or anywhere else. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/astbQofD6G — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) May 11, 2022

