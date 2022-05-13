State rep. asks to put abortion bill back on calendar; no vote made
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a short debate in the Louisiana House of Representatives, the author of a bill to charge a woman with murder if she gets an abortion asked to put it back on the calendar.
No vote was made on HB813 by Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City.
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a formal statement on his opinion on Wednesday and his intention to veto the bill if it makes it to his desk.
More to come.
