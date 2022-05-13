Ask the Expert
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Wed. (May 11) for two counts each of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

“To protect the juvenile victim, no additional information will be provided,” said Public Information Officer Suzanne Carboni.

Carboni also said that Hymel, 46, was released that same day on a $30,000 bond.

According to articles in New Orleans Magazine and NOLA.com, Hymel is a prominent real estate agent on the North Shore with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

McMath is a republican state senator that has represented Dist. 11 since 2020. The district represents Tangipahoa Parish and St. Tammany Parish on the North Shore and overlaps with Louisiana’s 1st and 5th congressional districts.

