REPORT: Former LSU WR Jarvis Landry signing with Saints, joining former Tiger Tyrann Mathieu

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger and Lutcher High wide receiver Jarvis Landry is expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints. Landry simply tweeted out “Who Dat” on Friday, May 13, Landry is returning home and joining former LSU teammate safety Tyrann Mathieu.

WHO DAT 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/UKlnZRfeva — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 13, 2022

Jarvis Landry confirms he is signing with the Saints. https://t.co/AN5IqG1T0w — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 13, 2022

Landry played at LSU from 2011-2013 and in three seasons with the Tigers, Landry caught 137 passes for 1,809 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was a second-round draft pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins and spent four seasons with them before being traded to the Cleveland Browns where he spent four seasons with them as well.

In his eight seasons in the NFL Landry has played in 123 games starting 113 of them with 688 receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns. He also has rushed for 239 yards on 40 carries with five touchdowns.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.