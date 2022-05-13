Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Over 550 students will graduate during Southern University’s Spring 2022 Commencement

Southern University Graduation 2018 (Source: WAFB)
Southern University Graduation 2018 (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congratulations to the class of 2022!

Southern University and A&M College announced more than 550 students will graduate during its spring commencement ceremony Fri., May 13.

Graduation will be held inside of the F.G. Clark Activity Center beginning at 10 a.m. Seating begins at 9 a.m.

The address is 801 Harding Boulevard.

The event will be streamed live at subr.edu.

University officials report two posthumous degrees will be awarded to the families of Javonte Barber and Derrick Warren II.

The honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree will be awarded to Civil Rights legend, Jerome H. Smith. His family is expected to accept.

The chief student marshals are Candace Chatman from Baton Rouge, La. and Rason Irvin from Houston, Texas. Both students will receive a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the College of Sciences and Engineering with 4.00 GPAs.

The speaker for the occasion is Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Feeding America Chief Executive Officer and one of Time Magazine’s “Most Influential People of 2020.”

President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton is presiding over his last Commencement in this role.

Southern University graduates will receive bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees. Two recently commissioned officers graduating from Army ROTC cadets will be announced.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

BRPD Chief Murphy Paul expected to discuss public safety spending in D.C. Friday
An investigator is on the way to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, officials report.
Firefighters battle vacant house fire on Geronimo Street
Edmond Revelle, 20
Man arrested for attempted murder after beating teenager
Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to vacant house fire on Geronimo Street
Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to vacant house fire on Geronimo Street