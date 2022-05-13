Over 550 students will graduate during Southern University’s Spring 2022 Commencement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congratulations to the class of 2022!

Southern University and A&M College announced more than 550 students will graduate during its spring commencement ceremony Fri., May 13.

Graduation will be held inside of the F.G. Clark Activity Center beginning at 10 a.m. Seating begins at 9 a.m.

The address is 801 Harding Boulevard.

The event will be streamed live at subr.edu.

University officials report two posthumous degrees will be awarded to the families of Javonte Barber and Derrick Warren II.

The honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree will be awarded to Civil Rights legend, Jerome H. Smith. His family is expected to accept.

The chief student marshals are Candace Chatman from Baton Rouge, La. and Rason Irvin from Houston, Texas. Both students will receive a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the College of Sciences and Engineering with 4.00 GPAs.

The speaker for the occasion is Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Feeding America Chief Executive Officer and one of Time Magazine’s “Most Influential People of 2020.”

President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton is presiding over his last Commencement in this role.

Southern University graduates will receive bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees. Two recently commissioned officers graduating from Army ROTC cadets will be announced.

