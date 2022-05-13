Man arrested for attempted murder after beating teenager

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man has been arrested after he beat a teenager, sending him to the hospital in critical condition.

BRPD arrested Edmond Revelle, 20, for gravely injuring an 18-year-old male Sun., May 8 just after 2 a.m.

The incident happened at a church located at 2139 Nebraska Street.

Police say Revelle hit the victim with his fist “as he attempted to deescalate an incident” in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to authorities.

Revelle was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder.

