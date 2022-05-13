Ask the Expert
LSU lands 5 players on All-SEC Teams, tied for second most

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Five LSU softball players have landed on All-SEC Teams the league announced on Friday, May 13. The Tigers tied for the second-most players on all-conference teams with Kentucky, and Arkansas led the way with seven and six of them earning First Team All-SEC honors.

Ali Kilponen was the lone Tiger to earn First-Team All-SEC honors while Taylor Pleasants, Danieca Coffey, Georgia Clark, and Ciara Briggs were named to the Second Team All-SEC. Briggs was also named to the All-SEC Defensive team it was the fourth year in a row that a Tiger was named to the defensive team.

Kilponen became the first pitcher since 2018 when Allie Walljasper earned First Team All-SEC honors. Kilponen recorded 138 strikeouts, which ranked No. 8 in the SEC, and had a 2.32 ERA to go along with 18 wins, which ranked No. 4. She also threw her first career no-hitter against Nicholls State and five shutouts.

LSU pitcher Ali Kilponen
LSU pitcher Ali Kilponen(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)

Briggs a native of Yorba Linda, Calif. had a .366 batting average and collected 67 hits which ranked No. 7 in the league, she also had 52 runs scored a team-high that ranked No. 3 SEC, and 32 RBI. Defensively, Briggs had 78 putouts and six assists with no errors, she also had a highlight-reel catch against Texas Tech, robbing a home run that appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter’s No. 1 play in the Top 10 plays of the day.

Clark and Coffey both received their first SEC post-season honors this season. Clark hit .285 with 16 home runs, which ranked No. 8 in the league and ranks No. 6 in the school’s record book for the most in a single season. She also added 59 RBI, ranked No. 3 in the SEC with a .656 on-slugging percentage.

Georgia Clark (25)
Georgia Clark (25)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Coffey led LSU with a .385 batting average and ranked No. 3 in the SEC in hits with 70 also the team leader. She added 10 stolen bases and 26 RBI for the Tigers. Coffey collected her first career home run, a grand slam against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the regular-season finale.

All-American Taylor Pleasants was named to her second All-SEC team this postseason earning second-team team honors. Pleasants hit .302 with a team-leading 27 extra-base hits, including 14 doubles, which ranked No. 2 in the league, 12 home runs, and a triple. The Houston native ranked No. 2 in the SEC with 105 assists and helped in turning 12 double-plays.

LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants
LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)

The NCAA Softball Championship Selection Show will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 as the Tigers will wait for their postseason fate.

