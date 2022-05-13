LSP: Troopers used ‘unjustifiable force’ and ‘falsified’ report in 2020 arrest

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police has released a statement following the newly announced charges against three former state troopers in connection with a 2020 pursuit in Franklin Parish.

According to an Associated Press report on Thursday, state prosecutors have charged three former Louisiana State Police troopers accused of beating a Black motorist, hoisting him to his feet by his hair braids and bragging in text messages that the “whoopin” would give him “nightmares for a long time.”

Former troopers Jacob Brown, Dakota DeMoss, and George “Kam” Harper were seen on body camera piling onto Antonio Harris following a high-speed chase in rural Franklin Parish, kneeing, slapping and punching him even though he had surrendered face down with his arms and legs splayed, the Associated Press reported.

KNOE reached out to LSP for a statement and received the following:

“The indictments followed a thorough and extensive investigation that was conducted by Louisiana State Police and presented to the District Attorney’s Office. Our criminal and internal investigations began following a vehicle pursuit in May 2020 in Franklin Parish.

“During the pursuit, there was a successful deployment of a tire deflation device. The vehicle came to a stop and the driver exited the vehicle and immediately laid on the ground in a compliant position. Upon contact with the driver, Troopers DeMoss, Harper, and Brown utilized excessive and unjustifiable force during the handcuffing process and deactivated body worn cameras. Brown additionally falsified the Use of Force Report and Arrest Report and failed to indicate and provide video evidence. The incident resulted in charges of Simple Battery and Malfeasance in Office for all three Troopers with an additional charge of Obstruction of Justice for Brown. All three former Troopers were arrested and booked into the Franklin Parish Jail by Louisiana State Police.

“The actions of these former Troopers charged by LSP in excessive force incidents undermines the public trust earned by the exemplary work of our dedicated men and women. Any instance of unjustifiable use of force jeopardizes public safety and is a danger to our communities. These actions are inexcusable and have no place in professional public safety services.

“Over the last 18 months, LSP has and continues to make fundamental improvements to our operations, training, and administration leading to the implementation of critical changes throughout the department and progress towards building trust within the communities we serve.

“LSP continues to offer our full cooperation in the ongoing legal proceedings.”

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office shows, from left, former Louisiana State Police Troopers Jacob Brown, Dakota DeMoss and George “Kam” Harper. State prosecutors have charged the three, accused of beating Black motorist Antonio Harris in 2020, hoisting him to his feet by his hair braids and bragging in text messages that the “whoopin'” would give him “nightmares for a long time.” (Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office via AP, File) (AP)

