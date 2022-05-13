Ask the Expert
Livingston Council approves temporary moratorium on new development

We’re told 6 council members voted for the resolution and 3 council members voted against it.
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Council members approved a 60-day moratorium on new developments in the parish at their meeting on Thursday, May 12.

WAFB was told that 6 council members voted for the ordinance.

The council could also possibly add a 30-day extension if needed.

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks told WAFB, “I know the Council has worked and is continuing to work extremely hard to find a resolution to the rapid growth in our Parish in order to allow growth but grow responsibly by changing our Parish ordinances in order to protect our residents from as much traffic and drainage issues possible. Apparently, In order to slow growth down until they get the ordinances in place, they feel like a temporary moratorium will allow them the necessary time to do this. I will support their decision for a 60-day moratorium and applaud their efforts in this regard.”

Councilman Shane Mack says the ordinance immediately goes into effect when the parish president signs off on it.

“So to be clear, 60-day moratorium for entire parish, with a 30 day extension by resolution is needed, covers all parish, and all development (except family stuff),” said Councilman Shane Mack, District 9.

