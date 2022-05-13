Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

COVID restrictions violated La. pastor’s rights, state Supreme Court rules

FILE - Tony Spell, pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church of Central City, La., greets supporters...
FILE - Tony Spell, pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church of Central City, La., greets supporters outside the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has reversed a lower court’s decision regarding pastor Tony Spell.

Spell filed a lawsuit against the state alleging COVID restrictions put in place by Governor John Bel Edwards violated his first amendment rights.

The ruling came down Fri., May 13.

The Supreme Court also dismissed six charges against Spell, who was arrested in April of 2020 for defying the governor’s order.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Spell repeatedly flouted the public health restrictions at his Life Tabernacle Church in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. His lawsuit sought damages from Gov. John Bel Edwards and an injunction blocking the restrictions.

Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement on the ruling Friday afternoon.

RELATED LINKS
La. pastor released from jail, plans to hold evening service
DA offers plea deal to Central pastor Tony Spell
Court hears Tony Spell’s motion to quash charges against him for violating coronavirus restrictions

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 13
Storms a good bet over the next couple of days
Southern University and A&M College announced more than 550 students will graduate during its...
550 students graduate from Southern
Man escapes intentionally set fire that destroyed home
There will be a large pet adoption event at The Urban Hound at Perkins Rowe on Saturday, May 14.
Mega Pet Adoption Event
Suspect arrested on battery charges after beating young man, police say