JACQUES TALK: Soleil Moon Frye, Punk Brewster star talks career and fight against meningitis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Soleil Moon Frye is an actress, director, writer, and mom of four that many may know from the popular 1980′s sitcom, Punky Brewster, who is currently starring in the Disney animated series reboot The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Disney+.

On the heels of her recent Kid90 documentary and reconnection to her teen self, Soleil is also raising her own teens, including her oldest daughter, Poet, who just turned 16. As she prepares for her next phase of growing up, Poet is thinking about her career aspirations and potential plans for college and independence.

May is a time when many families are holding their breath as their teens make college decisions and prepare for their next big milestone. Just like many of her fans, Soleil’s children are nearing the age of independence and it is her mission to help set them up for a healthy future.

That’s why Soleil is thrilled to work with GSK as a spokesperson for the second year of its public health awareness campaign, “Ask2BSure,” aimed to raise awareness among parents of teens and young adults about meningitis B vaccination.

With Poet now vaccinated, she’s on a mission to educate and empower fellow parents to start important discussions with their children’s healthcare providers about this vaccination that many teens may miss, and one that could help protect them against a potentially life-threatening disease.

Dr. Shakha Gillin is a pediatrician with a special interest in preventative medicine, promoting healthy and active lifestyles for children. She was recognized by San Diego Magazine as a “Top Doctor” from 2006 through 2021, and as “Best Pediatrician” by Ranch and Coast.

Dr. Gillin is a contributing author for the American Academy of Pediatrics HealthyChildren.org and CrossFit.com. She lives in Del Mar, California, with her husband Scott, a pediatric anesthesiologist at Rady Children’s Hospital, and their son Taj.

