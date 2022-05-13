Firfighters battle vacant house fire on Geronimo Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire in the 3700 block of Geronimo Street, not far from Plank Road, just before 6 a.m. Fri., May 13.

An investigator is on the way to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, officials report. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

An investigator is on the way to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, officials report.

BRFD says the house is believed to be vacant.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3700 block of Geronimo Street Fri., May 13. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

An investigator is on the way to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, officials report. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

An investigator is on the way to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, officials report. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.