Firfighters battle vacant house fire on Geronimo Street
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire in the 3700 block of Geronimo Street, not far from Plank Road, just before 6 a.m. Fri., May 13.
An investigator is on the way to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, officials report.
BRFD says the house is believed to be vacant.
No injuries have been reported.
Residents are asked to avoid the area.
