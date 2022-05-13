Ask the Expert
EBR teachers, parents protest on displaced school district employees

Students protest on displaced school district employees.
Students protest on displaced school district employees.(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At Liberty High School, some East Baton Rouge district employees will be reassigned to a new school come next year, while others disagree on the switch up.

East Baton Rouge parents and students held painted signs and chanted, “Release Narcisse!” as they crowded around the entrance of Liberty High School, watching East Baton Rouge School System employees go inside one by one to find out what school they may be at next year.

Parents of EBR students protest on displaced school district employees.
Parents of EBR students protest on displaced school district employees.(WAFB)

“My environmental science teacher who also teaches my physical science class, she is probably one of the best teachers that I’ve ever been taught by. She is so hardworking, she put effort into every single thing she does,” explains Glasgow Middle 8th grader Keira Carmichael.

Carmichael is talking about her beloved teacher Mrs. Madelon Kelly. Kelly is just one out of 230 EBR district employees that got a letter telling them they would need to switch to another school. “So, I wasn’t expecting it at all, and I love my job. I love my kids, and so it was quite a shock,” explains Kely.

Kelly is not the only one, many parents say their children are upset knowing that some of their favorite educators will not be their next school year.

“During a nationwide teacher shortage, this is not the way to treat teachers. We as a community need to figure out how to fix what isn’t working at our schools without damaging or destroying what is working and what’s working well,” says EBR parent Hannah Amoroso.

East Baton Rouge Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse says this reassignment has been done before. Narcisse says the reason why they are doing this is that they need to balance out the district.

“What we are working to fix is that historically, there has been schools in our school district that has been overstaffed and schools that have not had enough staff. I know teachers are maybe at a particular school, but in reality, you are in East Baton Rouge. All the teachers can be at any school in EBR, and all the children in EBR count,” says Narcisse.

“You can’t just treat teachers like it’s a bag of sand or something. You have to acknowledge what kind of relationship these teachers have with other teachers and with students, you can’t just ignore those things,” adds Kelly.

Narcisse says that for weeks he has been working with school principals to figure out this reassignment. He says all displaced teachers will have a school for next year by the end of the day on 13 May 2022.

