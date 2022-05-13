CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on attempted second-degree murder arrested in Texas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Marshals arrested Toby Robinson, 20, in Texas who was wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Louisiana according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Investigators believed that Robinson fired multiple shots at the victim who exited Robinson’s front door to go walk the dog. Neither the dog or the victim sustained any injuries.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.