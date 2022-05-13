Ask the Expert
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on attempted second-degree murder arrested in Texas

Toby Robinson (mugshot).
Toby Robinson (mugshot).(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Marshals arrested Toby Robinson, 20, in Texas who was wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Louisiana according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Investigators believed that Robinson fired multiple shots at the victim who exited Robinson’s front door to go walk the dog. Neither the dog or the victim sustained any injuries.

Coast & Climate: Lunar Eclipse