Bus catches fire on I-10 in Port Allen
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A bus caught fire on I-10 in Port Allen on Thursday, May 12, causing heavy delays for some commuters.
It happened on I-10 West past LA 1 a little before 7 p.m.
The fire forced the closure of I-10 West. All lanes were reopened just before 7:45 p.m.
It is unknown what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.
