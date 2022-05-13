Ask the Expert
Bus catches fire on I-10 in Port Allen

A bus caught fire on I-10 West past LA 1 in Port Allen on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
A bus caught fire on I-10 West past LA 1 in Port Allen on Thursday, May 12, 2022.(Source: Viewer)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A bus caught fire on I-10 in Port Allen on Thursday, May 12, causing heavy delays for some commuters.

It happened on I-10 West past LA 1 a little before 7 p.m.

A bus caught fire on I-10 West past LA 1 in Port Allen on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
A bus caught fire on I-10 West past LA 1 in Port Allen on Thursday, May 12, 2022.(Source: Viewer)

The fire forced the closure of I-10 West. All lanes were reopened just before 7:45 p.m.

It is unknown what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

