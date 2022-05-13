BRPD Chief Murphy Paul expected to discuss public safety spending in D.C. Friday

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is expected to meet with President Biden and others in the Biden administration Fri., May 13.

The president invited leaders from states and cities across the nation. They’ll discuss spending plans for federal coronavirus relief money which was infused into local public safety programs.

A report from The Associated Press says the president will, “urge cities to spend even more of their coronavirus relief money on public safety” during an event in the Rose Garden Friday.

The report cited a senior administration officials who wished to remain anonymous.

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is not expected to attend.

