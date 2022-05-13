Baton Rouge hospitals celebrate National Hospital Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - National Hospital Week runs from May 8-14. Baton Rouge hospitals have been recognizing nurses and healthcare workers all week long.

Leaders want to make this week each extra special as many gather for the first time in years.

Check out all the prizes!

They were donated from local businesses for healthcare workers for National Hospital Week.

We’re live with @OchsnerHealth talking about it and a carnival celebration they’re having to say THANK YOU today. https://t.co/FzKGhAvYnj pic.twitter.com/HttrFr5IP5 — Cali Hubbard (@CaliHubbard) May 13, 2022

Dr. Aldo Russo, Ochsner Regional Medical Director, said this year is especially important because it’s the first time in two years they’ve been able to get together.

Russo said they’ve had lots of fun activities over the past week with gift bags and prizes donated from more than 40 local businesses.

Each day has been a different theme. Russo said Friday is the big celebration. Later this morning, at the O’Neal campus, they’re having a barbecue and a mini-carnival with games and more chances to win great prizes.

