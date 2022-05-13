Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Baton Rouge hospitals celebrate National Hospital Week

National Hospital Week runs from May 8-14.
National Hospital Week runs from May 8-14.(MGN)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - National Hospital Week runs from May 8-14. Baton Rouge hospitals have been recognizing nurses and healthcare workers all week long.

Leaders want to make this week each extra special as many gather for the first time in years.

Dr. Aldo Russo, Ochsner Regional Medical Director, said this year is especially important because it’s the first time in two years they’ve been able to get together.

Russo said they’ve had lots of fun activities over the past week with gift bags and prizes donated from more than 40 local businesses.

Each day has been a different theme. Russo said Friday is the big celebration. Later this morning, at the O’Neal campus, they’re having a barbecue and a mini-carnival with games and more chances to win great prizes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

An investigator is on the way to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, officials report.
Firfighters battle vacant house fire on Geronimo Street
Edmond Revelle, 20
Man arrested for attempted murder after beating teenager
smartphone generic
Smart phones: Making us dumb?
File photo of the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge, La.
Weigh in on potential site of new Mississippi River bridge