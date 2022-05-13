2 arrested after police say were barricaded in Hammond hotel room

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Two suspects were arrested Friday (May 13) morning after a situation where police say individuals were barricaded inside a hotel room in Hammond.

Hammond police say that the U.S. Marshal’s office assisted in arresting two suspects on the scene at the Super 8 Hotel on Westin Oaks Dr. near Highway 190 and the I-55 exit.

Hammond Police Department SWAT Team is on scene at Super 8 Hotel on Westin Oaks assisting the US Marshal's Office with barricaded subjects. At this time two subjects are in custody and all is safe. Posted by Hammond Police Department - Louisiana on Friday, May 13, 2022

A hotel spokesperson confirmed as of 10:20 a.m. that the situation was over.

