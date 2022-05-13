Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

2 arrested after police say were barricaded in Hammond hotel room

Hammond police say that the U.S. Marshal’s office assisted in arresting two suspects on the...
Hammond police say that the U.S. Marshal’s office assisted in arresting two suspects on the scene at the Super 8 Hotel on Westin Oaks Dr. near Highway 190 and the I-55 exit.(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Two suspects were arrested Friday (May 13) morning after a situation where police say individuals were barricaded inside a hotel room in Hammond.

Hammond police say that the U.S. Marshal’s office assisted in arresting two suspects on the scene at the Super 8 Hotel on Westin Oaks Dr. near Highway 190 and the I-55 exit.

Hammond Police Department SWAT Team is on scene at Super 8 Hotel on Westin Oaks assisting the US Marshal's Office with barricaded subjects. At this time two subjects are in custody and all is safe.

Posted by Hammond Police Department - Louisiana on Friday, May 13, 2022

A hotel spokesperson confirmed as of 10:20 a.m. that the situation was over.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

An investigator is on the way to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, officials report.
Man escapes intentionally set fire that destroyed home
9News Now: Friday, May 13
9News Now: Friday, May 13
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul expected to discuss public safety spending in D.C. Friday
Southern University Graduation 2018 (Source: WAFB)
Over 550 students will graduate during Southern University’s Spring 2022 Commencement