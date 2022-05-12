Sneaker Soirée kicks off this weekend in downtown Baton Rouge

Ask the Expert
By Cali Hubbard
May. 12, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re days away from a big Sneaker Soirée happening in downtown Baton Rouge.

You can join 100 Black Men in supporting senior Project Excel Mentees as they continue their academic careers after graduating from high school.

It’s happening at the Capitol Park Museum from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

The attire is semi-formal with your most fashionable sneakers.

Click here to buy tickets.

