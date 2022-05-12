Slain La. trooper Adam Gaubert’s name added to national memorial

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Master Trooper Adam Gaubert’s name has been added to the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

Gaubert is one of many law enforcement officer’s being honored during National Police Week.

His life ended when he encountered gunman Matthew Mire during a deadly shooting spree across south Louisiana.

Gaubert and the other members of law enforcement will be further honored with a vigil on the National Mall Friday, May 13, in addition to a wreath laying ceremony the following Sunday.

