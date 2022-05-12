Ask the Expert
Saints to visit rival Falcons on the road week 1

Alvin Kamara finds some daylight against the Falcons.
Alvin Kamara finds some daylight against the Falcons.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some rivalries are just timeless.

The Saints’ famous feud with the Falcons continues as they are set to head out to Atlanta for week 1, according to Fox 8 sports contributor Jeff Duncan.

The game will be on Sun., Sept. 11 with a kickoff set for noon.

The Saints’ schedule in full is expected to be released later Thursday.

