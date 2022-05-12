Outer Banks Spicy Red Crab Soup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I heard that this recipe was made popular at the old Trawl Door Restaurant in the town of Oriental, North Carolina. But the fact is that there are many small Asian hamlets along our Southern coast that can very well lay claim to such soup.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

2 pounds jumbo lump crabmeat

2 tbsps cornstarch

1-quart shellfish or chicken stock, divided

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 cup mince red onions

¾ cup thinly sliced celery

¼ cup julienned red bell pepper

¼ cup julienned yellow bell pepper

¼ cup thinly sliced garlic

¾ cup diced carrots

1 bay leaf

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

2 (28-ounce) cans of crushed tomatoes, with liquid

1 (10-ounce) package of frozen corn, thawed

¼ cup thinly sliced green onions

¼ cup thinly sliced lemongrass

Old Bay® seasoning to taste

salt and red pepper flakes to taste

granulated garlic to taste

¼ cup minced parsley

lemongrass leaves for garnish

Method:

Blend cornstarch in 2 cups of stock and set aside. Gently pick through crabmeat, taking care not to break lumps, and discard any shells or cartilage. Place in refrigerator. In a heavy-bottomed stockpot, heat oils over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, sliced garlic, and carrots and sauté for 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring frequently.

Add bay leaf, Worcestershire sauce, cornstarch mixture, remaining stock, and tomatoes with juice. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer, and cook for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add corn, green onions, and sliced lemongrass then season to taste using Old Bay® seasoning, salt, red pepper flakes, and granulated garlic. When ready to serve, divide crabmeat equally among serving bowls. Ladle boiling soup over crabmeat in bowls.

NOTE: The hot soup will warm crabmeat thoroughly and allow it to retain its fresh moist texture. Garnish with parsley and lemongrass leaves.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.