Man dies nearly 7 months after getting shot in drive-by
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man shot in October 2021 died on May 5, 2022, from his injuries.
BRPD identified the victim as Germorius Ferguson, 25.
Investigators said he was shot outside a home on Lockhaven Drive, which is located a little south of Florida Boulevard near Sherwood Forest Boulevard, on Oct. 8, 2021, around 11:45 p.m. They added he was shot by someone in a passing vehicle.
Police have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive in the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.