Man dies nearly 7 months after getting shot in drive-by

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man shot in October 2021 died on May 5, 2022, from his injuries.

BRPD identified the victim as Germorius Ferguson, 25.

Investigators said he was shot outside a home on Lockhaven Drive, which is located a little south of Florida Boulevard near Sherwood Forest Boulevard, on Oct. 8, 2021, around 11:45 p.m. They added he was shot by someone in a passing vehicle.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

