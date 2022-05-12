LSP graduates 51 new troopers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police graduated 51 new troopers from its 100th Cadet Class on Thursday, May 12.
LSP said the training academy started on Dec. 5, 2021, with 64 cadets and lasted 23 weeks.
Troopers said the cadets learned crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, defensive tactics, fair and impartial policing, ethics in law enforcement, and more that included a rigorous physical training regimen.
The new troopers will next participate in a 10-14 week field-training program under the supervision of a veteran state trooper.
The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:
Troop A – Baton Rouge
Eileen Eichenauer
Richard Garon
Isaiah Gilbert
Jacob Juge
Kierra Reed
Lucas Reiners
Rock Schexnaydre
Donald Stokes
Darrious Williams
Troop B – Kenner
John Gremillion
Cory Himel
Danielle Nicholas
Ethan Nicosia
Thien Trung
David Webster
Brandon Woodburn
Troop C – Gray
Daniel Berrincha
Simon Braud
David Damico
Tyler Evans
Vicente Paz
Tyler Werner
Troop D – Lake Charles
Artellus Bellard
Roland Castille
Roy Jones
Derek Whitman
Troop E – Alexandria
Shannon Constantine
Bronson Dauzat
Charles Dranguet
Brooke Francis
Tristen Nicholas
Troop F – Monroe
Nathan Anderson
Peyton Craft.
Cade Talbert
Shane Vocker
Troop G – Bossier City
LeAnn Hodges
Clemmie Porter
Sheppard Stutts
Troop I – Lafayette
Quinnton Anderson
David Baudoin
Brodrick Griffin
David Larson
Cadie Manale
Alan-Michael Nelson
Zachary Thomas
Troop L – Mandeville
Alquonto Carradine
Joshua Dennis
Marc Gremillion
Travis Knott
Ernesto Medrano
Natalie Romano
