LSP graduates 51 new troopers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police graduated 51 new troopers from its 100th Cadet Class on Thursday, May 12.

LSP said the training academy started on Dec. 5, 2021, with 64 cadets and lasted 23 weeks.

Troopers said the cadets learned crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, defensive tactics, fair and impartial policing, ethics in law enforcement, and more that included a rigorous physical training regimen.

The new troopers will next participate in a 10-14 week field-training program under the supervision of a veteran state trooper.

The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:

Troop A – Baton Rouge

Eileen Eichenauer

Richard Garon

Isaiah Gilbert

Jacob Juge

Kierra Reed

Lucas Reiners

Rock Schexnaydre

Donald Stokes

Darrious Williams

Troop B – Kenner

John Gremillion

Cory Himel

Danielle Nicholas

Ethan Nicosia

Thien Trung

David Webster

Brandon Woodburn

Troop C – Gray

Daniel Berrincha

Simon Braud

David Damico

Tyler Evans

Vicente Paz

Tyler Werner

Troop D – Lake Charles

Artellus Bellard

Roland Castille

Roy Jones

Derek Whitman

Troop E – Alexandria

Shannon Constantine

Bronson Dauzat

Charles Dranguet

Brooke Francis

Tristen Nicholas

Troop F – Monroe

Nathan Anderson

Peyton Craft.

Cade Talbert

Shane Vocker

Troop G – Bossier City

LeAnn Hodges

Clemmie Porter

Sheppard Stutts

Troop I – Lafayette

Quinnton Anderson

David Baudoin

Brodrick Griffin

David Larson

Cadie Manale

Alan-Michael Nelson

Zachary Thomas

Troop L – Mandeville

Alquonto Carradine

Joshua Dennis

Marc Gremillion

Travis Knott

Ernesto Medrano

Natalie Romano

