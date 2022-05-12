Likely afternoon rain chances into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered showers and t-storms return to the forecast early Thursday evening. With the delay in rain, the heat remains for Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 90°s and feels like temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90°s during the heat of the day. It appears a majority of the rain will miss the evening commute thankfully. Outside dinner plans though may be impacted. One or two storms could be strong with gusty winds and locally heavy rain. The local area is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.

Rain chances increase for Friday and Saturday into the likely category. Neither day is expected to be a total washout, but if you have outdoor plans particularly during the afternoon and just prior to sunset, you may want to consider an indoor plan “b”. A Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather will once again be in place Friday during the afternoon and early evening to account for one maybe two strong storms. Damaging wind and hail are the concerns. Locally heavy rainfall remains a possibility both Friday and again on Saturday. Rainfall amounts Thursday through Saturday should average between 0.5″-1.5″. We could see locally higher amounts of 2-3″.

Drier weather begins as we start the new week. High pressure will eventually return leading to dry, hot, and humid conditions for a majority of the week. High temperatures could reach the mid 90°s with feels like temperatures into the triple digits by the end of the week.

