Hot again today, storm chances return next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll squeeze out one more day in the 90s today before high pressure weakens, resulting in better rain chances and a little less heat.

We should stay mainly dry through mid-afternoon, with highs climbing into the low 90s. By late afternoon and into the evening, scattered storms are expected to develop across parts of Mississippi and drop southward.

I’ve got rain chances posted at 40% late today, with a strong storm or two not out of the question. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of our area under a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather, with damaging winds being the primary concern in any stronger storms.

A large area of low pressure along the East Coast will continue to weaken the dome of high pressure that has dominated our weather this week, allowing for more rounds of storms into the weekend. Guidance even indicates some scattered storms could persist overnight tonight, with additional development expected during the day on Friday. Set tomorrow’s rain chances around 60%, with temperatures not climbing quite as high, topping out in the upper 80s. The SPC has our entire area under a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather again on Friday, with damaging winds remaining the primary concern, but hail also possible in any stronger storms.

The pattern largely remains the same into Saturday, with scattered to numerous storms expected, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances will run 50%-60%, with highs in the upper 80s. SPC currently doesn’t have a risk of severe weather shown for Saturday, but don’t be surprised to see another Level 1/5 (marginal) risk added in subsequent outlooks.

If you’re headed to the Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival or any other outdoor events this weekend, best advice is keep our First Alert Weather App handy and keep an eye on Interactive Radar. All-day washouts are not expected, but it is quite possible, if not likely, that outdoor events will see at least some disruptions this weekend.

Sunday will see one more day of scattered storms, albeit not as many, before high pressure once again builds in for next week. As the high builds back overhead, hot and dry weather returns for most of next week. Highs will range from the low to mid 90s, with mainly dry weather expected from Monday through Friday.

