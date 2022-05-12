Ask the Expert
Gonzales Police search for 3 individuals in Walmart theft investigation

Investigators with the Gonzales Police Department need the public’s help identifying three...
Investigators with the Gonzales Police Department need the public’s help identifying three individuals connected to a theft investigation at a Walmart in Gonzales.(Crime Stoppers of Greater Baton Rouge)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Gonzales, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Gonzales Police Department need the public’s help identifying three individuals connected to a theft investigation at a Walmart in Gonzales.

Investigators believe between 10:29 a.m. and 11:02 a.m. Tues., April 19, three unknown individuals conspired together and stole $1,903.00 worth of merchandise from Walmart located at 308 N. Airline Highway.

Authorities report a white 2015 Dodge Dart with a Texas license plate was used in the theft.

Authorities report a white 2015 Dodge Dart with a Texas license plate was used in the theft.(Crime Stoppers of Greater Baton Rouge)

Police say only two of three individuals involved are pictured.

If you have any information on the identity of the individuals or information about the investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

