Gonzales Police search for 3 individuals in Walmart theft investigation

Gonzales, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Gonzales Police Department need the public’s help identifying three individuals connected to a theft investigation at a Walmart in Gonzales.

Investigators believe between 10:29 a.m. and 11:02 a.m. Tues., April 19, three unknown individuals conspired together and stole $1,903.00 worth of merchandise from Walmart located at 308 N. Airline Highway.

Authorities report a white 2015 Dodge Dart with a Texas license plate was used in the theft.

Police say only two of three individuals involved are pictured.

If you have any information on the identity of the individuals or information about the investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

