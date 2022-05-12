Ask the Expert
Drug bust nets 3 arrests - seizure of 2 lbs. of fentanyl, 18 lbs. of meth, & other drugs

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported 2 lbs. of fentanyl and other drugs were seized during a narcotics investigation.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three people Wed., May 11 and seized a large amount of drugs after a weeks-long investigation into a drug trafficking operation in the Baton Rouge area.

The EBRSO Narcotics Division conducted the investigation with assistance from the DEA Baton Rouge Task Force.

Officials identified Mitchell Robinson, Samantha Schmidt and several others as co-conspirators in the operation.

Samantha Schmidt, Mitchell Robinson, and Whitney Ard
Samantha Schmidt, Mitchell Robinson, and Whitney Ard(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Agents identified four locations being used by Robinson and Schmidt to distribute and store drugs.

Deputies report search warrants for the four locations along with arrest warrants for Robinson and Schmidt were obtained.

The search warrants were executed at the following addresses:

  • 4150 Mohican-Prescott Crossover
  • 5962 Denova
  • 7164 Poinsettia
  • 7324 Maplewood

“I’m so appreciative of the EBRSO Narcotic Division’s diligent work to get these drugs and weapons off our community streets,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “There was enough lethal doses of Fentanyl alone to kill approximately 2,500 people. We will continue to dedicate our resources to going after these high-level drug and weapon traffickers, which play a prominent role in violent crimes in our area.”

The following items were seized as a result of the investigation:

  • 2 pounds of Fentanyl (approx. street value $50,000)
  • 18 pounds of Methamphetamine (approx. street value $72,000)
  • 9.3 pounds of Marijuana (approx. street value $18,000)
  • 390 dosage units of tramadol
  • 56 dosage units of suboxone
  • 12 dosage units of Oxycodone
  • 4 dosage units of Xanax
  • Glock 9mm handgun (illegally converted to fully auto)
  • Glock 9mm handgun
  • bullet proof vest
  • $35,299

Mitchell Robinson Jr. was arrested for PWITD Schedule 1 Narcotics (marijuana); PWITD Schedule 2 Narcotics (methamphetamine); PWITD Schedule 2 Narcotics (fentanyl); PWITD Schedule 3 Narcotics (suboxone); PWITD Schedule 4 Narcotics (tramadol); Possession of Schedule 2 Narcotics (oxycodone); Possession of Schedule 4 Narcotics (Xanax); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; CDS in Presence of Minor; Illegal Possession of a Firearm w/CDS; Unlawful Use of a Machine Gun and Failure to Register Motor Vehicle for Sex Offender (warrant).

Whitney Ard was arrested for PWITD Schedule 2 Narcotics (methamphetamine); PWITD Schedule 2 Narcotics (fentanyl); PWITD Schedule 3 Narcotics (suboxone); PWITD Schedule 4 Narcotics (tramadol); Possession of Schedule 2 Narcotics (oxycodone); Possession of Schedule 4 Narcotics (Xanax); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; CDS in Presence of Minor; Illegal Possession of a Firearm w/CDS and Unlawful Use of a Machine Gun.

Samantha Schmidt was arrested for PWITD Schedule 2 Narcotics (methamphetamine); PWITD Schedule 2 Narcotics (fentanyl) and PWITD Schedule 1 Narcotics (2 counts, marijuana, warrant).

Other divisions that assisted in the investigation include EBRSO K-9 (Interdiction), EBRSO Intel and EBRSO Uniform Patrol.

