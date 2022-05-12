Ask the Expert
EBRPSS investigating fight between bus driver and student

East Baton Rouge Parish School System (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) is investigating a student and bus driver after a video on social media showed them fighting.

According to a statement from EBRPSS, the fight happened on Wednesday, May 11 around 3:00 p.m between a bus driver and a high school student.

The statement goes on to say it appears the high school student seemed to throw a water bottle from the moving bus, the driver then stops the bus to determine who threw the bottle. The driver and students on the bus then reported the student who threw the bottle attempted to hit the bus driver and that’s when the bus driver attempted to pepper spray the student.

Click here to see the video. Please note the video will have explicit language.

The bus driver has been placed on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation and the student will be disciplined accordingly, according to the statement.

